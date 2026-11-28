Comments come after Baghdad closed a border crossing to Iran in Iraq's Kurdish region

Trump has backed the PM Al-Zaidi's crackdown on oil smuggling and militias

An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader ‌Ayatollah ‌Mojtaba Khamenei ‌warned Iraq on Saturday not to ‌become ‌a “tool of Trump” after Baghdad closed some border crossing in a crack down on oil smuggling. The ​US president on Friday backed the Iraqi leader's drive to assert state control over Iranian backed militias and the redirecting of oil in the Kurdish region. Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi last week ordered federal authorities to take control of border posts run by the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan administration, including a crossing to Iran.In his post on X, supreme leader advisor Mohammad ​Mokhber said Iraq should "remain vigilant on border issues" so that it does not become an instrument for "carrying out the policies of the criminal Trump." *With Reuters