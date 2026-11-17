Talks aimed at reactivating diplomatic avenues

Focus on negotiation tracks between Oman and Iran

The Omani and Iranian foreign ministers discussed safeguarding maritime corridors and ensuring the smooth flow of international navigation, the Omani foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The meeting comes amid Tehran’s ongoing blockade of the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a consequence of the Middle East war. Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, and his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi, held talks in Muscat on diplomatic options to contain tensions and revitalize tracks of dialogue and negotiation, as reported by the Oman News Agency. These efforts aim to expand areas of mutual understanding among the concerned parties and prevent the widening of the crisis and its repercussions. The ministers also emphasized the importance of safeguarding the security of maritime passages to ensure the uninterrupted flow of international navigation and trade. Iran has been conducting regular attacks on ships in Hormuz, the primary exit route for Gulf energy exports, since the war began with US-Israel strikes on February 28. Amid the blockade, Iran insists vessels use routes it has authorized to transit Hormuz. The situation has significantly increased oil prices, subsequently raising fuel and other costs globally. The discussions highlighted reactivating diplomatic avenues and negotiation tracks to prevent further escalation.