RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s pace attack dismissed Sri Lanka for 98 on the opening day of the second and series-deciding Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Mohammad Abbas took 3-14, Razaullah 3-21 and Aamer Jamal 3-24 as the tourists — sent in to bat by Pakistan — were all out in 35.3 overs on a green-top pitch.

Skipper Kusal Mendis (32) and Sonal Dinusha with (21) were the only two batters to reach double figures.