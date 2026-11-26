Israel has killed three senior Hamas officials since Tuesday

Hamas says killings violate ‌ceasefire

CAIRO: Hamas chief Khalil Al-Hayya said on Thursday the group was not prepared to withstand continued Israeli attacks, ​after local medics said Israeli strikes killed at least 10 people in Gaza, including the Hamas-appointed deputy minister of education. Hayya’s statement was a rare sign of possible retaliation since Israel has stepped up attacks against the group in recent months, killing dozens of leaders and members. In a third consecutive night of air attacks despite a one-year-old ceasefire, an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, killing Khaled Abu Nada, who was a member of Hamas’ political office as well as deputy minister of education. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attack was one of a series of targeted killings carried out recently against members and senior officials in Hamas, adding ‌that Israel has killed ‌about 80 Hamas militants in the past month. “No terrorist is immune, ​and ‌no ⁠one in ​the ⁠Hamas leadership will manage to evade us,” Netanyahu said. Abu Nada was the third senior Hamas official Israel has killed since Tuesday, after two senior security officials. “The equation of killing and blockade cannot be accepted under the (ceasefire) agreement,” said Hayya. Hamas says it will discuss how to respond Named Hamas’ overall leader in July, Hayya narrowly escaped assassination himself in a 2025 Israeli airstrike in Qatar that killed his son and aides. He said his group would discuss with other Palestinian factions how to respond to “Israeli violations and the policy of daily killing,” without elaborating. The Israeli military said Abu Nada oversaw Hamas’ economic portfolio and ⁠managed its banking and investment network, directing funds toward militant activities and force buildup. The ‌military said his death may weaken the group’s ability to sustain ‌its finances and support its military capabilities. Hamas confirms Abu Nada’s death Hamas ​confirmed the death of Abu Nada and that he ‌was a member of its political office, but had no immediate comment on other allegations made by Israel. It ‌said Israel’s targeting of academics and civilian figures was a “heinous crime.” Hamas said the continued policy of “assassination” violates the Gaza ceasefire agreement and international law. It holds US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace politically and morally responsible for failing to stop the attacks and for providing cover that encouraged further killings and attacks on civilians, Hamas said. “Palestinian blood is precious and a policy of silence regarding ‌the occupation’s crimes is unacceptable from the Board of Peace and the guarantors,” Hayya said. Three other airstrikes killed seven people in the Tuffah neighborhood, Beach refugee camp, ⁠and Sheikh Radwan overnight and on ⁠Thursday in Gaza City, medics added. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on those seven deaths. Later on Thursday, medics said Israeli gunfire killed a 62-year-old man in the eastern Bureij refugee camp. The Israeli military said it was not aware of such an incident. Israel has continued to carry out attacks it says target Hamas but the attacks have also killed many civilians. The broader ceasefire plan, backed by Trump, has not halted the violence or secured Hamas’ disarmament. At least 1,600 Palestinians and 5 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire was agreed in October 2025, according to respective Palestinian and Israeli tallies. Israeli troops control around two-thirds of Gaza, up from more than half at the time of the ceasefire, while Hamas controls a thin piece of territory along Gaza’s coast. Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians since 2023, caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced Gaza’s entire population ​and led to assessments of genocide from scholars and ​a United Nations inquiry. Israel has denied the allegations of genocide, saying it acted in self-defense after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in an attack on Israel in October 2023.