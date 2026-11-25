Five others were wounded in the attack

Attack targeted a military headquarters in Mushairfa

DAMASCUS: An Daesh attack killed two Syrian internal security personnel and wounded five others in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syrian state television reported on Wednesday. The attack targeted a military headquarters in the city’s Mushairfa neighborhood, Hasaka’s internal security chief Marwan Al-Ali told state broadcaster Ekhbariya. The internal security forces said in a statement that four Daesh militants carried out the attack. All four died, two in clashes with security forces and two in suicide explosions, the statement said. Daesh declared a new phase of operations against President Ahmed Al-Sharaa’s government in February and has since mounted a series of attacks against military and security forces, particularly in northern and eastern Syria. In September, Syrian authorities said they had dismantled a Daesh cell operating across four provinces and arrested several of its leaders and members. Sharaa, who fought Daesh during Syria’s civil war when he led the Al-Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, severed ties with Al-Qaeda in 2016. His government joined the US-led coalition against Daesh in November 2025. The militant group lost its last territorial foothold in Syria in 2019 but continues to operate through clandestine cells.