Neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu achieved a clear majority in the recent election, complicating the formation of a new government

Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats, advocated for including two Arab-majority parties to unseat Netanyahu, but faced opposition from the right-wing Israel Beiteinu party

JERUSALEM: Israel’s left-leaning Democrats party announced Tuesday that it was halting coalition talks with Yashar, the party of Gadi Eisenkot, who has been tasked with attempting to form a new government. Neither Eisenkot nor outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu obtained a clear majority following last month’s vote. In recent days, Yashar and Netanyahu’s Likud have held three round of talks to discuss a possible coalition, even though no breakthroughs have ostensibly been reached. “Against the backdrop of progress in negotiations to form a unity government with Netanyahu... and a parallel deadlock in negotiations to form a change government, the Democrats party announces that it is suspending talks with the Yashar party,” the Democrats wrote on X on Tuesday evening. The party, led by former army major general Yair Golan, has been pushing Eisenkot for a coalition with two Arab-majority lists that achieved an unprecedented seat haul in the vote, in a bid to unseat Netanyahu. But another partner in the anti-Netanyahu bloc, the right-wing Israel Beiteinu party of Avigdor Liberman, has reiterated its opposition to a government supported by Arab parties. Eisenkot and Liberman met on Tuesday evening and announced they “agreed to sign a coalition agreement,” Yashar said in a statement. Likud sneered at tensions inside the anti-Netanyahu bloc. “They’re falling apart” the party wrote on its Telegram channel, commenting on the Democrats’s stepping out of coalition talks. Eisenkot was tapped on November 8th to form a new government within 28 days, with a possible 14-day extension.