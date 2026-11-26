Jordanian authorities coordinating with Al-Otaibi’s family and Emirati authorities to arrange the return of his body to Jordan for burial.

AMMAN: The body of a Jordanian sailor who went missing after an oil tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz last week has been found off the coast of Ras Al-Khaimah in the UAE, Jordan’s foreign ministry said on Thursday. The UAE Coast Guard recovered the body of Mohammad Hussam Al-Din Al-Otaibi on Wednesday, ministry spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali said, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. Al-Majali added that the ministry and Jordan’s embassy in Abu Dhabi were coordinating with Al-Otaibi’s family and Emirati authorities to arrange the return of his body to Jordan for burial. Al-Otaibi had been missing since Nov. 17, when a tanker operated by the UAE’s ADNOC Logistics & Services came under attack while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The attack injured 11 crew members, while the remaining personnel were evacuated from the vessel. ADNOC confirmed Al-Otaibi’s death on Thursday, saying nine of the injured crew members had since been discharged from hospital, while two remained under medical care. Al-Otaibi, who was born in 1997, worked as a third officer aboard the vessel, according to his father, who previously spoke to Jordanian broadcaster Roya News. His father said that the crew had been forced to abandon the tanker and jump into the sea following the attack. The family was informed of his disappearance the following morning. Al-Majali thanked authorities in the UAE and Oman for their search efforts and cooperation with Jordanian diplomatic missions, and extended his condolences to the sailor’s family.