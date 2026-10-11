Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani visited Libya for cooperation talks with senior officials, including Lt. Gen.Saddam Khalifa Haftar.

LONDON: Asaad Al-Shaibani, foreign minister of the Syrian Arab Republic, visited Libya on Sunday for talks on cooperation with officials, including the deputy commander-in-chief of the Libyan National Army, Saddam Khalifa Haftar, in Benghazi. Al-Shaibani was accompanied by the head of the General Intelligence Service, Maj. Gen. Abdul Qader Tahan, to discuss security matters and the status of missing Syrian citizens in Libya, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency. The number of Syrians who attempted to immigrate to Europe by sea from Libyan ports and have gone missing remains unknown. Last month, the families of 200 individuals missing in the Mediterranean country held a demonstration in Damascus in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters, demanding to know the fate of their relatives. In August, Al-Shaibani reopened the Syrian Embassy in Tripoli after more than 14 years of closure during the country’s civil war between 2011 and 2024.