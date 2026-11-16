LONDON: British actor Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Monday, taking on the role after ​Daniel Craig’s departure from the long-running spy series. The Bond franchise — about a British secret agent known for his charm, his tailored tuxedos and a fondness for martinis “shaken, not stirred” — is among the longest-running and highest-grossing in Hollywood history. The franchise made its debut in 1962 and the movies have brought in more than $7 ‌billion in ‌global ticket sales since Sean Connery ​brought ‌Agent ⁠007 to ​the ⁠big screen in “Dr. No.” Pattinson, whose film credits this year include “The Odyssey” and “Primetime,” succeeds Craig, who bowed out of the role after 2021 movie “No Time ​to Die.” The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) — Egypt: Roger Moore’s Bond arrives in Cairo, with scenes at the Ibn Tulun Mosque, the Gayer-Anderson Museum and the Pyramids of Giza. The action then moves to Luxor, including the Karnak Temple complex, where Bond and Anya Amasova encounter Jaws. Abu Simbel and Medinet Habu also feature in the Egyptian sequence. Spectre (2015) — Morocco: Bond and Madeleine Swann travel to Tangier, while other Moroccan locations provide the backdrop for the desert sequences and the train journey. Morocco also has a Bond connection through The Living Daylights, which filmed in Tangier. From Russia with Love (1963) — Istanbul, Turkiye: Sean Connery’s Bond operates in Istanbul, with the Hagia Sophia, Basilica Cistern and Grand Bazaar among the city’s landmarks associated with the film. More than two dozen Bond films have been released. The upcoming movie will be the first Bond adventure under Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the film franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara ⁠Broccoli in 2025. Denis Villeneuve, an Oscar ‌nominee known for movies ‌such as the “Dune” trilogy and “Arrival,” is set ​to direct the new ‌film, with a script written by Briton Steven Knight. Pattinson, ‌whose film credits this year include “The Odyssey,” “The Drama” and “Primetime” and who will also feature in Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Three” to be released next month, succeeds Craig, who bowed out of the ‌role after 2021 movie “No Time to Die.” “James Bond is one of the most legendary ⁠characters in cinema, ⁠and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team,” Pattinson said, referring to producers Amy Pascal ​and David Heyman and ​executive producer Tanya Lapointe.