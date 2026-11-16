TORONTO: “Thikra: Night of Remembering,” the contemporary dance production co-created by Saudi visual artist Manal Al-Dowayan and choreographer Akram Khan, is entering the final stretch of its global tour with performances in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20 and 21. After more than 60 performances worldwide — including stops in New York, South Carolina, California and New Mexico — Al-Dowayan has reflected on the growth of the piece that premiered during the AlUla Arts Festival in 2025. It was adapted for global theaters, but “the story, the emotions, and the spirit remain the same,” Al-Dowayan told Arab News. The desert and the theater are “two very different experiences,” she said, adding that while there was something special about the vastness of the desert, there was also a power in the intimacy of “the black box of a theater,” where “everything becomes more intense and concentrated.” The visual aesthetics, such as the set and costume design, makeup and jewelry, draw on AlUla’s landscape, history and heritage, and some of those original elements still feature in the touring production. Al-Dowayan believes audiences do not necessarily need to recognize every symbol to connect with the work, as “people may experience these elements differently depending on their own backgrounds and memories.” Touring is “never easy, especially nowadays,” she said, citing visas, shipping, transportation and the differing requirements of each country and venue. But for her it has reinforced the universal link between past and future, as “we all come from different places, with our own histories, traditions and memories, but we all carry a past that shapes who we are and how we imagine our future.” The tour has also reminded her that “our stories are not limited to where they come from” and can “travel, open conversations and create connections” — something “Thikra” has allowed her to experience “in a very different way.” “And perhaps that is the most beautiful part of this journey,” she added.