Oman's producer prices rose 24.8% year on year in Q3 2026, with refined petroleum products seeing a 61% increase.

Manufacturing sector prices climbed 31.7%, while other transportable goods increased by 42.2%.

JEDDAH: Oman’s producer prices rose 24.8 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2026, with refined petroleum products recording a 61 percent increase, according to official data. Prices in the manufacturing sector climbed 31.7 percent during the quarter, while the other transportable goods category recorded a 42.2 percent increase, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information, as reported by the Oman News Agency. The increase reflects particularly strong price pressures in Oman’s energy and manufacturing sectors, with producer price trends varying across neighbouring Gulf economies. Petroleum and chemical prices climb Refined petroleum products registered the sharpest rise within that category, followed by chemical products, whose prices increased by 26.6 percent. Prices of furniture and other manufactured goods rose 13.1 percent, while paper products increased by 11.3 percent. The metal products, machinery and equipment category recorded a 26.4 percent rise. The increase in Oman contrasted with a more moderate rise in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, where producer prices climbed 6.6 percent year on year in September, while manufacturing prices rose 7 percent and refined petroleum products increased 8.4 percent, according to the General Authority for Statistics. Qatar’s industrial producer price index, meanwhile, declined 2.77 percent month on month in August to 111.10 points, mainly reflecting a 4.02 percent drop in the mining and quarrying sector. However, manufacturing prices increased 2.4 percent, led by a 14.3 percent rise in refined petroleum products. Mining and quarrying Oman’s mining and quarrying group recorded a 22.9 percent increase in the third quarter, reflecting a 23.6 percent rise in crude oil and natural gas prices. However, metal ore prices declined by 11.8 percent, while stone and sand prices remained unchanged. The metal products, machinery and equipment category also recorded increases across several industrial components. Power transformers, electricity distribution equipment and cables rose 38.5 percent, while products made of iron, steel and aluminium increased by 37.7 percent. In contrast, the agency said prices of air-conditioning units and automotive oil filters declined by 1.6 percent during the third quarter. Other price movements The food products, beverages and textiles category recorded a 3.1 percent increase. Within this group, woven fabric prices rose 7.3 percent and footwear prices increased 7 percent, while bakery products and other food items recorded a 4.7 percent rise. The figures also showed differing movements across the Sultanate’s utilities, with electricity prices increasing by 9.2 percent year on year in the third quarter, while water prices edged down by 0.1 percent, according to the bulletin. In contrast, the agency said prices of air-conditioning units and automotive oil filters declined by 1.6 percent during the third quarter.