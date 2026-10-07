Egypt’s net international reserves reached a record $57.35 billion in September 2026, marking a ninth consecutive month of gains.

Reserves increased by $133 million from $57.22 billion in August and were up $7.81 billion, or 15.8 percent, compared to September 2025.

RIYADH: Egypt’s net international reserves rose to a record $57.35 billion in September, extending their gains for a ninth consecutive month, according to provisional data from the Central Bank of Egypt. Reserves increased by $133 million from $57.22 billion in August. They were $7.81 billion, or 15.8 percent, higher than the $49.53 billion recorded in September 2025, according to calculations based on the central bank’s data. Gross official reserves stood at $57.35 billion at the end of September, about $2 million higher than net international reserves. The continued buildup in reserves strengthens Egypt’s external position and provides a larger buffer against external financing pressures, including those arising from import payments and debt-service obligations. The increase also comes as the country continues to implement economic reforms aimed at improving its fiscal and external balances. Reserve composition Foreign-currency holdings increased by $1.74 billion during September to $39.29 billion, more than offsetting declines in other components. The value of gold reserves fell by $1.6 billion to $17.46 billion, while special drawing rights decreased by $4 million to $602 million. The central bank’s data did not specify the reasons for the monthly changes in individual reserve components. Net international reserves have increased by $5.9 billion since the end of 2025, when they stood at $51.45 billion. External buffers The increase adds to Egypt’s external buffers as the country continues to implement its economic reform program with the International Monetary Fund. In July, the IMF completed the seventh review of Egypt’s Extended Fund Facility and the second review of its Resilience and Sustainability Facility arrangement, allowing the country to draw about $1.8 billion. The disbursement comprised approximately $1.5 billion under the Extended Fund Facility and $272 million through the Resilience and Sustainability Facility, bringing total purchases and disbursements under the two arrangements to about $7.3 billion. The IMF said Egypt’s gross reserves reached 119 percent of its reserve-adequacy metric at the end of June and were expected to remain above 100 percent of the benchmark. The latest reserve data came after the CBE’s decision in September to hold its overnight deposit and lending rates at 19 percent and 20 percent, respectively, while maintaining the main-operation rate at 19.5 percent.