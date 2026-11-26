Bahrain's annual inflation rose to 4% in October from 3.1% in September, driven largely by increases in transport and food costs.

Transport prices surged by 14.4% year-over-year, while food inflation rose to 9.4%.

RIYADH: Bahrain’s annual inflation accelerated to 4 percent in October from 3.1 percent in September, with transport and food recording the largest increases among the main spending categories, official figures showed. Transport prices rose 14.4 percent year on year, compared with 11.6 percent in September, according to the Information & eGovernment Authority. Inflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages increased to 9.4 percent from 8 percent. Bahrain’s inflation rate has been rising, driven primarily by higher transport and food costs, while declines in housing rents and clothing prices have provided some offset. The latest figures highlight diverging price trends across the Gulf, with October inflation in Bahrain outpacing Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Transport and food pressures The consumer price index reached 105.8 points, based on April 2019 prices, with overall prices increasing 0.9 percent from September. Within transport, the cost of operating personal vehicles increased 24.9 percent compared with October 2025. Transport services became 23.8 percent more expensive, while vehicle purchase prices rose 9.1 percent. Food prices also registered substantial annual increases. Vegetables rose 19.9 percent, meat increased 19.5 percent, and fruit became 14.8 percent more expensive. Fish and seafood prices climbed 13.3 percent. Bread and cereals increased 8.8 percent, while milk, cheese and eggs rose 5.1 percent. Recreation and culture prices increased 4.2 percent year on year, including an 11.2 percent rise in package holidays. Restaurants and hotels recorded an annual increase of 1.4 percent. Housing and clothing declines The housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels category declined 0.9 percent compared with a year earlier, following a 1.3 percent decrease in September. Actual housing rents fell 2.1 percent annually. However, electricity, gas and other fuel prices rose 18.8 percent, while water supply and related housing services increased 14.8 percent. Clothing and footwear prices declined 9.2 percent, including a 17.2 percent fall in footwear. Health prices and the furnishings, household equipment and maintenance category each decreased 0.3 percent, while education prices were unchanged. On a monthly basis, transport prices increased 4 percent, restaurants and hotels rose 1.4 percent, and food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 0.4 percent. These increases coincided with declines of 2.2 percent in clothing and footwear, 1.3 percent in recreation and culture, and 1 percent in furnishings, household equipment and maintenance. Regional comparison Saudi Arabia recorded annual inflation of 1.7 percent in October, below Bahrain’s 4 percent, according to official figures published on DataSaudi. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel prices rose 3.5 percent year on year. Qatar’s annual inflation reached 3.33 percent in October, while consumer prices edged down 0.01 percent from September, according to National Planning Council figures reported by Qatar News Agency. Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 14.34 percent annually, but transport prices declined 1.3 percent, contrasting with Bahrain’s double-digit transport increase.