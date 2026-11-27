Besiktas supporters unfurled a pro-Palestinian banner during the match with the Israeli side

Turkiye's foreign ministry said there had been a disproportionate use of force against Besiktas fans

ANKARA: Turkiye on Friday summoned Georgia’s ambassador, a day after violent clashes during a UEFA Europa League match between Besiktas and Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva, a foreign ministry source said. The incidents prompted Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to call his Georgian counterpart, Maka Botchorishvili, on Thursday night. UEFA has launched a probe. “We conveyed our reaction to the serious incidents that occurred during Besiktas’ UEFA Europa League match in Batumi and shared various pieces of evidence,” the source said. “We demanded a thorough investigation into all aspects of the incidents and that the necessary legal proceedings be initiated against those responsible for the disproportionate use of force against and intervention against our citizens,” the source added. Besiktas supporters unfurled a pro-Palestinian banner during Thursday’s match, prompting a police response and a temporary suspension of play. The game had been moved from Istanbul due to security concerns. Images from the stadium showed Besiktas supporters displaying a banner reading, “Revolt against the occupation, freedom for Palestine,” waving Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Israel slogans before police intervened. Turkish media reported that police used pepper spray against fans, some of whom required medical attention. A crowd of fans welcomed Besiktas players at Istanbul’s airport on the Asian side. Besiktas captain Orkun Kokcu voiced support for the club’s fans following the clashes. “If the police use force like that, fans will do certain things to protect themselves too,” he said. “We stand by our fans. Let the investigation proceed and we’ll accept the outcome, no problem. Turkiye was behind us and we felt that support,” he added. Turkiye’s football federation strongly condemned what it described as the “unacceptable” conduct of Georgian police toward Besiktas supporters. Georgian authorities said “three officers sustained various injuries as a result of the fans’ violent actions” and that 16 people had been detained. It said some supporters had hurled stadium seats at officers and denied reports that police had used force in response to the display of pro-Palestinian flags and banners.