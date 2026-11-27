KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed frustration with the US stance toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in the latest sign of deepening tension between Kyiv and Washington just as a question mark appears over Europe’s future financial commitments to Kyiv.

Zelensky said in an interview with the BBC broadcast Friday that he wants the US to apply more pressure on Putin to stop his invasion of Ukraine, which began almost five years ago and grinds on despite President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a peace deal.

The Ukrainian president described Trump calling Putin “my friend” at a recent summit in China as “strange” because the Russian leader is “an aggressor and a killer.”

“He can’t be a friend,” Zelensky told the British broadcaster in Kyiv, likening it to Adolf Hitler being viewed as a friend in World War II.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. The Trump administration, meanwhile, has imposed sweeping sanctions on the court as part of its campaign to dismantle the tribunal over investigations into the US and its allies including Israel.

Zelensky’s comments were broadcast a day after Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a US envoy trying to mediate an end to the war, complimented Putin on being a “grandmaster” of politics and weeks after Kushner’s partner in peace efforts, Steve Witkoff, described Putin as a “humanitarian.”

Moscow’s invasion has killed hundreds of thousands of troops and thousands of Ukrainian civilians. It also brought heavy sanctions on Russia and diplomatically isolated Putin in the West before Trump resumed relations.

At the same time, Zelensky has complained that the Pentagon is not delivering to Ukraine paid-for Patriot missiles that could stop Russia’s ballistic missiles and that SpaceX’s military-grade version of the Starlink satellite Internet service, which is the backbone of Ukraine’s drone operations and communication, isn’t working properly.

Europe has in the past vowed to stay the course in helping Ukraine fend off Russia’s invasion. But European Union leaders on Thursday failed to reach consensus after fraught talks over a new $49 billion loan for Ukraine’s economic and military needs next year.

Elections in the EU over the next 12 months could amplify the influence of parties reluctant to send more money to Ukraine and may fray the continent’s support.