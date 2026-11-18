The unprecedented summit in Shenzhen brought together the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia for the first trilateral meeting in history.

Donald Trump emphasized that the discussions were historic and touched on topics such as nuclear weapons and the war in Ukraine.

SHENZHEN: The presidents of China, the United States and Russia held an unprecedented summit in China on Thursday, with Donald Trump saying the three men were “making history.” The meeting behind closed doors between Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Kylin Villa in Shenzhen ended after an hour and 20 minutes. At the start the three men made opening remarks touching on weighty topics from nuclear weapons to the war in Ukraine as they met around a large, dark round table with a pink flower arrangement at its center. “I’m delighted that this trip has also given us the opportunity for this first ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China,” Trump said. “So in that sense, and I think in lots of other ways, we are really making history,” he added. The summit, which analysts expect to be heavier in symbolism than breakthroughs, comes with Russia’s Ukraine offensive approaching the five-year mark, and has sparked both alarm and derision around the world. Xi told his counterparts that the three countries should “jointly safeguard world peace and stability,” while Putin said they had a shared interest to resolve the Ukraine war. “Our countries have many converging interests when it comes to resolving regional conflicts, including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine,” Putin said, adding they had a “shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.” He said the closed-door discussions would also touch on food and energy security — both of which have been upended by conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. Trump is bogged down by his war with Iran that has choked oil supplies and pushed up consumer prices worldwide, while an ascendant China is looking to strengthen its hand in East Asia. ‘Nice to meet you’ The Kylin Villa summit has stoked fears that the three powerful men want to divide the globe into spheres of influence, for example by making decisions impacting Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv or Europe. Earlier Thursday, Trump and Putin held a meeting — their first since August 2025 — with the 80-year-old US president calling the Russian his “friend,” who responded in English: “Nice to meet you.” Trump and Xi then came together — for the third time this year — for one-on-one discussions, with the US leader highlighting their “very special relationship.” Putin, 74, and Xi, 73, held talks on Wednesday — their 50th meeting, the Chinese president said. Beijing, Washington and Moscow have given different accounts of the agenda for the three-way meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. Washington initially signalled that Ukraine was off the table, before Trump said the war would feature. Xi does not view the conflict as China’s problem to solve. Trump said in his meeting with Xi however that both China and the United States were “looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine.” China said before that the trio will hold “in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations.” Critics warned that the optics from the meeting will be damaging for the US president — but a fillip to Xi and Putin. The meeting “gives Putin a platform to legitimize his war of aggression over Ukraine with seemingly little repercussions,” said Lyle Morris at the Asia Society Policy Institute. “Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are playing Donald Trump like a cheap violin,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said. Nuclear disarmament Washington had also flagged up the Iran war and nuclear disarmament as topics of discussion, after a US-Russia bilateral treaty on atomic weapons expired in February. Beijing has long maintained that the United States and Russia must reduce their giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its smaller stockpile. “As the world’s three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used,” Trump said. Airport welcome Thursday’s extraordinary meeting preceded equally unusual scenes as the leaders arrived in the southern Chinese city for the talks. Breaking with decades of diplomatic protocol, Xi received Trump at the airport, with the men briefly hugging before a red-carpet greeting complete with cheering children and an air force flyover. This reciprocated the airport greeting Trump gave Xi at Joint Base Andrews in September. “It’s a friendship relationship. It’s a respect relationship,” Trump told Fox News. Takaichi, on her first visit since angering Beijing a year ago with comments about Taiwan, met Putin — relations are also tense — on Wednesday, Tokyo said. Takaichi said Thursday she wanted a “constructive and stable relationship” with China, but Japanese media said she did not manage to get a one-to-one meeting with Xi in Shenzhen. Despite their differences, all the leaders — including Putin — posed for the APEC “family photo” on Thursday in special scarves.