ISLAMABAD: Qatar’s Interior Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani arrived in Pakistan on Thursday, where he was received by his counterpart Mohsin Naqvi, amid continuing regional uncertainty fueled by hostilities between the United States and Iran.

Pakistan and Qatar maintain close diplomatic, economic and security ties and have held several high-level meetings this year to discuss regional stability and bilateral cooperation. Both countries have also been involved in diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions between the United States and Iran.

Naqvi welcomed the Qatari minister at Islamabad airport, according to a statement issued by Pakistan’s interior ministry.

“We wholeheartedly welcome our brother to Pakistan,” Naqvi said, according to the statement.

“This visit will further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar,” he added.

The visiting minister also serves as commander of Qatar’s Internal Security Force, known as Lekhwiya, which is responsible for a range of internal security duties in the Gulf state.

The visit follows a series of meetings between the two interior ministers focusing on security cooperation and regional developments.

In July, Naqvi met his Qatari counterpart in Doha, where they reviewed bilateral security cooperation and discussed ways to expand collaboration, according to Qatar’s interior ministry.

The two officials also met in October during a security forum in Doha, where they discussed regional peace and stability against the backdrop of tensions in the Middle East.

Pakistan and Qatar have maintained diplomatic contacts during the conflict involving the United States and Iran, with both countries supporting efforts to reduce hostilities and encourage negotiations.

Their relationship also extends to trade, energy and investment. Qatar is a major supplier of liquefied natural gas to Pakistan under long-term agreements, while a large Pakistani expatriate community lives and works in the Gulf state.

The latest visit comes as Islamabad seeks to strengthen its partnerships with Gulf countries through closer diplomatic engagement, investment and security cooperation.