The statement aligns with the 1972 Japan-China Joint Communique.

PM Sanae Takaichi made the remarks at the APEC summit in China.

SHENZHEN, China, ‌Nov 19: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Thursday that the country’s position on Taiwan had not changed. She said ‌there ‌had been ‌no change to its position on Taiwan as stated in its 1972 Japan-China Joint Communique, which established diplomatic relations ‌between ‌the two ‌countries. She made the ‌comments during her trip to China for the Asia-Pacific ‌Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Japan’s relations with China have hit one of the lowest points since Takaichi’s Taiwan-related remarks in November 2025.