Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping might extend the invitation for Kim to join during the APEC summit

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday said he could meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China, in a surprise announcement as he left the White House at the start of a trip to Asia. “We may meet with Kim Jong Un,” Trump told reporters, adding that President Xi Jinping might invite Kim when leaders gather in Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.