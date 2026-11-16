Australia co-hosts COP31, releasing a draft deal.

The deal urges accelerated phaseout of coal, oil, and gas.

Antalya, Turkiye: COP31 co-host Australia released the first draft of a broad political deal Monday that includes a call for nations to speed up the phaseout of planet-heating coal, oil and gas. The draft decision needs ultimate approval by nearly 200 nations at the UN climate summit in Turkiye where the future of fossil fuels has been among the most heated issues. The proposed agreement lays out the competing positions of governments in Antalya and underscores how far apart they remain with a consensus deal due by Friday. The draft “calls for accelerated action to phase out fossil fuels, including through the immediate transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems.” It also evokes “deep concern” over the impending breach of the Paris accord’s 1.5C target and recognizes the “central role of the best-available science” of the IPCC, the global authority on climate change. Many countries, particularly in Europe and climate-vulnerable developing nations, have pushed for a reference to the IPCC and urged a faster exit from fossil fuels in the final text. The text also calls for a “tripling” of finance for climate adaptation measures in developing countries to reach at least $120 billion, a key demand of these nations. Australia, which is steering the marathon talks, wants to produce an overarching political statement summing up what countries have agreed in Antalya and setting the course for future climate action. The summit, which closes on November 20, takes place against a difficult backdrop, with a conflict-driven energy crisis and geopolitical tensions tempering expectations.