NIAMEY: Thirteen soldiers were killed and 20 wounded in an attack on a National Guard position in southwestern Niger on Thursday, the defense ministry said, while Daesh claimed responsibility on its Telegram channel.

The ministry said the attack was carried out by a large group of heavily ⁠armed assailants, describing them ⁠as terrorists without naming any group.

Daesh said on Friday in a statement posted on its Telegram channel that its fighters had carried out the attack.

The ⁠West African country is battling militant groups linked to Daesh and Al-Qaeda. Repeated battlefield losses have fueled tensions within the armed forces, that culminated in a failed mutiny in late August.

The assailants struck a National Guard post in Sanam, in the Abala department, the ministry said.

Several militants ⁠were “neutralized” ⁠and their logistical equipment destroyed, according to the statement.

The casualty figures were provisional and the most seriously wounded soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment, the ministry said.

Another 11 soldiers were killed in Baraoua, in the eastern Diffa region, earlier this week.