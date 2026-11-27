Five additional submarines are expected to join Russia’s fleet by 2030.

The Perm submarine was formally transferred to the Russian navy.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday unveiled a new nuclear-powered submarine and said Russia would add five more to the country’s fleet by 2030, according to footage released by the Kremlin. At the Sevmash shipyard in the northwestern city of Severodvinsk, Putin attended a flag-raising ceremony aboard the Perm submarine, marking its formal transfer to the navy. “Russia is one of the few countries in the world capable of building powerful nuclear submarines of this kind, weapons with global reach and significance,” he said. Nuclear-powered submarines are a key part of Russia’s nuclear deterrent because their ability to operate covertly underwater ensures a retaliatory strike capability in the event of an attack. Putin said the navy would receive five more by 2030, including three vessels from the Yasen-M class, the same class as the Perm. The submarines can operate in “any part of the world’s oceans” while carrying a range of cruise missiles, he added.