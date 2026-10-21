US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that the discussions did not yield any unexpected outcomes

He expressed hope that US envoy Steve Witkoff could share ideas from the talks with the Russian side in St. Petersburg

MUMBAI: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that talks between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Oslo had been “positive.” Rubio said Witkoff was now heading to meet officials in Russia. “It was positive, nothing unexpected, nothing surprising, and he’ll now, armed with those ideas, be able to go to St. Petersburg and share them with the Russian side — and let’s see if we can make some progress,” Rubio said, speaking in India.