ISLAMABAD: The eastern Pakistani city of Lahore is set to open today, Wednesday, a three-day Saudi–Pakistan Real Estate Exhibition, presenting property investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

The exhibition comes amid growing efforts to strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with real estate and property development emerging as potential areas for cross-border investments.

The event, being held from Oct. 21 till Oct. 23 at Lake City in Lahore, brings together stakeholders from both countries to explore investment opportunities and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the sector.

“Discover a wide range of residential and investment properties, explore promising opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s growing real estate market, and connect directly with leading Saudi developers,” the Saudi–Pakistan Business Council (SPBC), one of the organizers of the exhibition, urged in a statement issued this week.

Saudi Arabia has undertaken massive infrastructure expansion as part of its Vision 2030 initiative that is intended to cut the Kingdom’s reliance on oil by developing health, education, recreation, tourism and real estate sectors.

The Lahore exhibition is expected to provide a platform for investors, developers and industry representatives to showcase projects and discuss avenues for cooperation between the two countries.

The event comes at a time when a growing number of foreign companies are seeking opportunities in the Kingdom’s vast real estate sector.

A Pakistani property technology startup recently incorporated in Saudi Arabia and was preparing to hire locally, its founders said this month.

Karachi-based Fortify, founded in 2021, develops enterprise resource planning software for real estate companies, integrating sales, customer relationship management, finance and property management on a single platform.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the largest markets within the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] and, as far as Vision 2030 is concerned, we believe that real estate has real potential in terms of digital transformation within the Kingdom,” Syed Zain Ali, Fortify’s CEO and co-founder, told Arab News.

“We believe starting with Riyadh, capital of the Kingdom, would be the first priority for us for global expansion.”