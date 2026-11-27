Candidates have been actively visiting markets and temples across Taiwan

Taipei’s incumbent, Chiang Wan-an, is part of the electoral race

TAIPEI: Cheering crowds waving flags thronged Taipei’s streets on Friday as the two rival candidates for mayor made final appeals for votes on the eve of local elections across Taiwan. After weeks of visiting markets and temples, candidates running for the roughly 11,000 posts, including mayors and magistrates, across the island democracy’s 22 cities and counties pulled out all the stops on their last day of campaigning. Taipei incumbent Chiang Wan-an, a rising star of the Kuomintang party (KMT), is locked in a tight race against Puma Shen, who is seeking to become the capital’s first Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mayor in nearly 30 years. Thousands of boisterous Chiang supporters holding flags and balloons rallied in a major street on Friday night, chanting “Encore” and “Taipei is super awesome.” Among the crowd was catering business manager Michelle Chang, who held a large poster featuring a photo of Chiang, the Taiwanese flag and some of Taipei’s famous landmarks. “I’m almost 50 years old and I’ve never participated in any kind of celebrity-chasing event, none at all,” Chang told AFP. “But this time I simply feel that I need to support our Mayor Chiang and bravely step forward to cast a vote for him, letting everyone know we need to vote for him — it’s as simple as that.” At the same time, Shen hosted a livestream event for his supporters following a controversial venue snafu that forced the cancelation of an outdoor gathering. Thousands of his supporters packed out bookshops, cafes and places of worship throughout the city to follow the broadcast on YouTube, which showed several hundred thousand watching. Chien Lee Fang-juy, an 85-year-old Christian attending a gathering of Shen supporters at a church where there were prayers, candles and campaign goodies, said the DPP candidate was “caring,” “thoughtful” and “very wise.” “I really admire him... he will definitely win. I’m confident,” Chien Lee told AFP. - Underdog - Shen is an outspoken critic of China, where he is wanted for alleged criminal “separatist activities” and barred from entering the country. He was widely seen as the underdog in the contest, but his popularity has soared on the back of a savvy social media strategy. Like many candidates across Taiwan, Chiang and Shen spent much of Friday standing in the back of vehicles as they were driven around Taipei to greet thousands of supporters lining the streets, and to deliver stump speeches. Shen, who has previously blamed “foreign actors” for having him and his family surveilled, stood behind bullet-proof glass in the tray of a pick-up truck, waving and holding on to a wooden ship’s wheel. Boats, sailor outfits and other maritime paraphernalia have been features of Shen’s campaign, which has drawn frenzied support from across the island and been dubbed an “Ocean Current,” a play on his name in Chinese. Taipei has long been considered a safe seat for the KMT, which favors closer ties with Beijing, and losing it would be a blow for the party ahead of the 2028 presidential elections. China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to annex the island of 23 million people. A major upset could also be brewing in the mayoral election in New Taipei, Taiwan’s largest city and another KMT stronghold. In Saturday’s elections, the KMT will be seeking to defend the 14 city and county seats it won in 2022. President Lai Ching-te’s DPP will be trying to improve on the five seats it holds.