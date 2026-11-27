Ukrainian maritime drones were responsible for the attack on November 22.

Shows increased vulnerabilities of Russian naval assets.

LONDON: A ‌convoy of Russian ships carrying military vehicles bound for Libya has turned around in the Mediterranean after Ukrainian maritime drones sank a Russian naval corvette in Benghazi port on November 22, three people from military and security services told Reuters on Friday. The convoy’s diversion, which ‌has not ‌been previously reported, shows how ‌Russia is scrambling to protect its naval assets following a Ukrainian sea drone attack that sank a Russian warship in Libya some 2000 km (1,240 miles) from the battlefield in Ukraine. Another convoy, which was escorted by a ‌Russian navy frigate, ‌Golovko, turned around near the Strait ‌of Sicily on the same day ‌as the attack in Benghazi, the European military official, who had been tracking the convoy, said. The strait is ‌the key point before the North African coast. A Ukrainian military intelligence official and a separate Middle East security official — familiar with the convoy — confirmed that a second flotilla had turned from heading to Libya and was now paused off the coast of Algeria. Russia’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside office hours.