Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologized to employees for violating the company's code of conduct and revealed he is in therapy

Huang acknowledged making 'terrible mistakes' that hurt his family and employees during an all-hands meeting in Santa Clara

WASHINGTON: Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang apologized to employees on Tuesday for violating the company’s code of conduct and told them he was in therapy, a day after he was reinstated as CEO, according to US media reports. “I made some terrible mistakes,” Huang told an hourlong all-hands meeting at the company’s Santa Clara, California, headquarters, The New York Times reported after reviewing a livestream of the event. “I was unfaithful to Lori, and I hurt my kids and of course, I hurt all of you,” he said, referring to his wife of more than 40 years. Huang, who co-founded Nvidia, resigned on November 11 after revelations of extramarital affairs — one with an employee and another with Alice Huang, an executive at an Nvidia customer whom US officials suspect of being a Chinese intelligence asset. A day after the board reinstated him on Monday, Huang told staff it was “not acceptable” that he had broken a code of conduct he had helped write, the Times reported. He also dismissed suggestions that he was back because Trump had pressured the board, saying directors had looked into the facts and been assured by the administration that he posed no national security threat. But Trump told CNBC on Monday that he had been in contact with the board about Huang’s return. “I spoke to them, let me put it that way,” Trump said. “And I convinced them.” The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Huang thanked the administration for giving Nvidia quick access to intelligence that helped the board vote for his return. According to the Journal, Huang told the meeting that his direct reports would now send reviews of his behavior to the board. Huang also denied reports that he was an abusive boss and pushed back at accusations that he held too central a role at the company he founded three decades ago. Nvidia shares were down more than seven percent in afternoon trading. The company did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.