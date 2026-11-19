The proposed change treats suicide attempts as mental health issues

Lawmakers are encouraged to replace punitive measures with care and support

ABUJA: Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has asked parliament to decriminalize attempted suicide and provide support for people who have tried to take their own lives, a move aimed at treating suicide attempts as a mental health issue rather than a criminal offense. If lawmakers approved it, the bill would change Nigeria’s approach to mental health, replacing punitive measures with care and support for survivors. Attempted suicide remains punishable under provisions of Nigeria’s criminal and penal codes, with those convicted facing a fine, up to a year in jail or both. In a letter accompanying the bill, a copy of which was seen by Reuters on Wednesday, Tinubu said the changes would “decriminalize attempted suicide and provide support”. The legislation would require authorities to provide rehabilitation services while also promoting wider access to mental health care. Mental health advocates have long argued that criminal penalties deepen stigma in a country where access to mental health care is limited and many people struggle to obtain treatment. If passed, the measure would align Nigeria with a growing number of countries that have removed criminal penalties for attempted suicide.