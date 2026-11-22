This public acknowledgment of corruption highlights issues within the military draft process amid ongoing civil conflict in the country

Corruption includes local officials impersonating agents to extort money and unlawfully detain individuals for military service

YANGON, Myanmar: Myanmar said Sunday it has taken legal action against dozens of people, including local officials, accused of extortion and illegal detention of men seeking to avoid compulsory military service. The statement from Myanmar’s defense ministry, published in state media, was a rare acknowledgement of official corruption and abuse of the conscription process in the war-torn nation. Myanmar’s military is fighting various pro-democracy rebels and ethnic minority factions in a civil war sparked by a 2021 coup that ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. In February 2024, the military activated a conscription law, aiming to bolster its ranks. The move prompted tens of thousands of young people to leave the country to avoid forced recruitment. On Sunday, Myanmar’s defense ministry said authorities had taken unspecified legal actions against 102 offenders in “financial extortion” cases and 97 others accused of unauthorized “forcible conscription,” as of the end of October. “These forcible detentions and unauthorized collections of funds constitute unlawful acts committed by unscrupulous individuals,” the ministry said. It said some “have impersonated officials to forcibly detain individuals, extort money, and unlawfully enlist them as public military service personnel.” Local administrators have also collected “monthly payments under the pretext of supporting” conscripted soldiers from their areas, and illegally accepted money to “pay for substitutes on behalf of those evading service.” The ministry said its central committee on military service conscription would continue to “prosecute offenders to reduce and eradicate the forcible conscription of travelers, nighttime arrests, paid substitution in conscription, and the unauthorized collection of funds.” ‘Afraid to speak out’ Many young people in Myanmar avoid being on the streets late at night, fearing the military or other armed groups may arbitrarily detain them or abduct them for conscription. Local media have reported cases of young men being pulled off the streets in Yangon and other cities and taken away to undergo military training. Authorities have previously denied the reports. One man said Sunday that his brother-in-law was sitting in front of his own house in Yangon several months ago when a group of unidentified people grabbed him and took him away in a car. The family later learned the detained man was at a military training base in the city of Pakokku, about 500 kilometers (310 miles) north of Yangon, said the source, declining to be named due to security concerns. “We paid a bribe (of around $2,000) to some authorities to get him out... but he has not been released yet,” said the relative. A Myanmar MP said some youth from his southern state, Mon, have been detained by the army and were released after bribes were paid to some officers. Their relatives “were too afraid of the army to speak out,” said the lawmaker, who also requested anonymity. He said he did not know the sum of the bribes. The conscription law allows the military to draft men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27 to serve at least two years.