The communication was coordinated with the Iranian president’s backing.

The discussion involved potential resolution paths for the US-Iran war.

‌The Kremlin said on Saturday that President Vladimir Putin relayed to US President Donald Trump Iran’s ‌position on ‌a possible ‌resolution to the US-Iran war, with the backing of the Iranian president, Russia’s Interfax news agency ‌reported. “In ‌coordination with ‌the president ‌of Iran, Putin conveyed to Trump the Iranian ‌side’s view on a possible resolution of the conflict,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying.