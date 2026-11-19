ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir reviewed security operations and development projects in the southwestern Balochistan province, the military said on Thursday, as Islamabad seeks to attract foreign investment to the resource-rich region despite continuing attacks by separatist militants.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by area, is rich in copper, gold and natural gas but remains among the country’s least developed regions. Islamabad has been seeking foreign investment, particularly from Saudi Arabia and China, to develop its mining, energy and infrastructure sectors, while separatist militants have repeatedly targeted security forces, government installations and Chinese-linked projects.

“The COAS & CDF was given a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security environment, operational preparedness and successful on-going operations against externally sponsored terrorism,” the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

“He was also apprised of the progress of various ongoing socio-economic development initiatives for people of Balochistan.”

The military said Munir visited Turbat, a city in southern Balochistan, where he laid a wreath at a monument honoring fallen soldiers and met troops involved in security operations.

Ethnic Baloch separatist groups have waged a decades-long insurgency in the province, demanding independence or greater control over its natural resources. They accuse the Pakistani state of exploiting Balochistan’s mineral wealth without adequately benefiting local communities, allegations Islamabad rejects. Pakistan maintains that the militants do not represent the wider Baloch population and accuses India of supporting the insurgency, a charge New Delhi has repeatedly denied.

The violence has continued in recent weeks. On Nov. 14, the military said two soldiers were killed in an armed drone attack on military vehicles in Balochistan, while security forces killed eight militants, including a suicide bomber, during operations near Kolpur. Prior to that, a vehicle bombing at a paramilitary post in Mastung killed two civilians and injured 17 people, with the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army claiming responsibility.

During his visit to the province, Munir praised the troops’ operational readiness and professionalism in challenging conditions, according to the statement.

“Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Balochistan in their continued pursuit of peace, prosperity and sustainable development,” the ISPR said.

The continuing violence poses a challenge to Islamabad’s efforts to attract international investment, particularly in Balochistan’s vast mineral reserves.

Earlier this month, a Saudi business delegation led by Prince Mansour bin Mohammad Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council, held talks with provincial investment officials on potential projects in mining, energy and livestock.

Bilal Khan Kakar, vice chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade, told Arab News on Monday that the provincial government was responsible for providing security to foreign investors, their equipment and project sites.

“We are responsible to provide foolproof security to foreign investors, their machinery and investment sites,” Kakar said.

The province is already home to the Saindak copper-gold project involving Chinese investment and the multibillion-dollar Reko Diq copper-gold project being developed by Canada’s Barrick Mining Corporation.

Islamabad says development projects and initiatives aimed at improving economic opportunities and living standards are central to addressing the province’s longstanding grievances.