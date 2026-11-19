The bridge connects mainland Russia with Crimea, which was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014

Traffic was temporarily suspended over the ​Crimean Bridge after an attack, Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea’s Russian-installed governor, said on Telegram on Thursday, adding that assessment of the damage was ‌underway. The attack ‌is the ​third ‌this ⁠week ​on the ⁠bridge that connects mainland Russia with Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, in a blow to President ⁠Vladimir Putinahead of his ‌meetings ‌with US and ​Chinese counterparts ‌on Thursday. The 19-kilometer (12-mile) bridge ‌is a flagship project inaugurated by Putin in 2018 and a symbol of ‌Russia’s attachment to the peninsula. Earlier this week, Ukrainian ⁠drones ⁠and missiles destroyed the central road section of the bridge, forcing its main road arch to crumble into the sea and leaving a yawning gap, according to videos and images ​verified ​by Reuters.