KARACHI: Pakistan could see renewed corporate bond and Islamic debt market activity in early 2027, a senior executive at a bank working with the government to expand financing options said Wednesday, despite risks of higher borrowing costs and slower growth from the Middle East conflict.

The forecast comes as Pakistan seeks to deepen its capital markets and reduce businesses’ dependence on bank lending.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has held several meetings with Standard Chartered Bank officials in recent months, including during the IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok in October, to explore new financing instruments, gold-backed liquidity, energy-price hedging and funding for major infrastructure projects.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of a roundtable in Karachi, Adil Salahuddin, CEO and Head of Coverage at Standard Chartered Bank in Pakistan, said the country’s underdeveloped local-currency capital markets presented an opportunity to expand corporate and retail bond issuances.

“The demand is there,” he said. “It’s just that how we need to get that momentum going.”

“I see some good action in H1 in 2027,” he added, referring to the first six months of next year.

Pakistan’s corporate debt market has recently shown signs of growth, with issuances reaching Rs291 billion ($1.04 billion) during the first nine months of 2026, according to Finance Ministry figures. Companies raised Rs326 billion ($1.16 billion) in 2025, up 30 percent from the previous year.

However, only 12 new corporate debt issuances worth Rs45.4 billion ($162 million) were listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange between February 2025 and September 2026, highlighting the challenge of expanding access to publicly traded debt instruments.

A deeper corporate debt market would allow businesses in Pakistan to raise long-term funds directly from investors rather than relying heavily on bank loans or raising equity through the stock market. It would also offer savers alternatives to stocks and bank deposits, helping channel domestic savings into productive investment.

Salahuddin said developing the market would require more than encouraging companies to issue bonds. It would also involve stronger stock exchange participation, credit-rating mechanisms and wealth management institutions capable of distributing securities to investors.

“What we are doing is, again as a large foreign bank in the country, using our experiences from other markets where we have seen local currency bond market flourish, just to bring in that same discipline,” he said.

He also identified Sukuk, or Islamic bonds, as another potential source of corporate financing, saying discussions were underway to expand their issuance beyond government borrowing.

“For corporate Sukuk issuances, we will want to continue playing an important role,” he added.

Salahuddin cautioned that developing a deeper market would take time, despite the work already underway.

“It’s not going to be again a quick solution exercise, but as I said like a lot of people are committed to developing that,” he said.

The push to broaden financing options comes amid an uncertain economic outlook, with the continuing Middle East conflict threatening to keep energy prices elevated and complicate Pakistan’s efforts to contain inflation.

Standard Chartered expects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3 percent this fiscal year against the government’s 4 percent target.

“We’re seeing a bit of a slowdown compared to last year [3.7 percent],” said the bank’s economist for Middle East and Pakistan Talha Nadeem in response to questions.

He said that he expected inflation in the fiscal year ending June 2027 to settle at 10 percent, potentially prompting the central bank to increase its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 13 percent by June. The current policy rate is 12 percent.

“Obviously, if the central bank does go ahead with this hike, then you can imagine the higher policy rate will put a sort of squeeze on GDP growth as well,” Nadeem said.

Higher interest rates would also further weaken domestic demand, he said.

Nadeem said the bank’s oil price projections were higher than the $80-per-barrel assumption he attributed to the State Bank of Pakistan.

“Brent forecast for Q4, the quarter they’re in right now, 2026, is $101 a barrel. And for the whole year, calendar year, 2027, we’re looking at around $90 a barrel, $89.5 per barrel to be precise,” he explained.

Nadeem said oil prices would increasingly depend on global supply and demand conditions rather than simply on when the Middle East conflict ended.

Philippe Dauba-Pantanacce, the bank’s global geopolitical strategist and senior economist, warned that a prolonged, high-intensity conflict would worsen the economic outlook, while damage to energy infrastructure could keep prices elevated even after hostilities ended.

“Even if the geopolitics normalizes completely, because of the physical infrastructure damage, because of stock depletion ... it will put a sort of floor to the level of oil prices,” he said.

He said damage to energy installations in the Middle East, alongside disruptions to Russian refining capacity, was also tightening global diesel supplies.

“The gas infrastructure in Qatar will take years to fix,” he said, adding that “the energy market at large will still be a problem for many countries in 2027.”