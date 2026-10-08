Dr. Mohammed Al-Jasser, IsDB Group chairman, is on a 4-day visit to Jakarta

He held a meeting with Indonesia’s chief economic affairs minister early on Thursday

JAKARTA: The Islamic Development Bank on Thursday announced indicative financing of $2.56 billion to support Indonesia’s key infrastructure projects and workforce development, as the group launched its latest partnership strategy for Southeast Asia’s biggest economy. Dr. Mohammed Al-Jasser, IsDB Group chairman, launched the 2026-2030 Member Country Partnership Strategy for Indonesia in Jakarta alongside Indonesian Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara and Deputy Minister of National Development Planning Febrian Ruddyard. “Developed with the Government of Indonesia, the MCPS will guide the IsDB Group’s support for the country’s development priorities over the next five years,” IsDB said in a statement. Its newest strategy for Indonesia will focus on two areas, the group said, including infrastructure for transport and connectivity, food security and agriculture, sustainable fisheries, the blue economy, as well as energy security and transition. The second concerns workforce development, with a focus on stronger health systems, expanded education and skills upgrade. Al-Jasser, who arrived in Jakarta on Wednesday for a four-day visit, “stressed that IsDB Group’s contribution extends beyond financing,” highlighting that the latest plan also combines other aspects, such as private sector investment, Islamic finance, technical assistance and knowledge solutions “to advance Indonesia’s development priorities.” Early on Thursday, Al-Jasser also held talks with Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia’s chief economic affairs minister. “This meeting further strengthens the partnership between Indonesia and the IsDB in supporting the national development and economic transformation agenda,” Hartarto said in a post on Instagram. “Amid the current dynamics of the global economy, collaboration with development finance institutions like IsDB is crucial to diversify funding sources and accelerate strategic projects that are productive, inclusive and sustainable, while also contributing to the welfare of the people.” IsDB, whose ties with Indonesia span more than five decades, has over 350 cumulative projects in Indonesia with a total funding of about $7.2 billion, 294 of which are already completed.