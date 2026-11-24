Changes to the President’s House/Slavery Memorial allegedly dilute the original narrative about the nine enslaved individuals who lived with Washington

PHILADELPHIA: A Philadelphia-based history preservation group has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over what it claims is a “whitewashed depiction” of slavery following changes made to an exhibit at the site of President George Washington’s home. The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in Pennsylvania, names the Interior Department and Secretary Doug Burgum, and the National Park Service and Acting Director Jessica Bowron. Avenging the Ancestors Coalition says the changes made earlier this year to the President’s House/Slavery Memorial violate the Equal Protection component under the Fifth Amendment and the Administrative Procedure Act, which, in part, authorizes the court to set aside agency action that is arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion or doesn’t follow the law. Panels put in place in 2010 at the exhibit originally told the story of how nine slaves lived in the home along with George and Martha Washington in the 1790s, when Philadelphia was briefly the nation’s capital. The Trump administration began removing those panels earlier this year. Philadelphia filed a lawsuit and a lower court forced the federal government in February to stop while the city appealed the changes. A federal Appeals Court panel reversed that and ruled July 3 that the work could continue. The Park Service later began installing interpretive panels for a new exhibit at the President’s House site, according to the lawsuit. The new panels “dilute and de-emphasize” the original meaning of the exhibit, the complaint said. The original exhibit also featured descriptions of the hardships faced by the nine slaves, including physical and sexual violence, which the lawsuit claims were watered down or completely omitted in the new exhibit. “Moreover, the original glass panels that were removed have not been replaced or restored, and the motion-activated videos remain turned off.” Since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, his administration has been targeting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives throughout the federal government, in historic and cultural institutions, education, medicine and in private businesses. An executive order signed by Trump in 2025 called for federally owned or controlled historic sites to not display information to “disparage Americans past or living” and to focus on the “greatness of the achievements and progress of the American people.” The Black Journey: African American Walking Tour of Philadelphia, another plaintiff in the latest lawsuit, asks the federal court to return the memorial to its original condition and to permanently restrain the Trump administration from enforcing or implementing the orders that led to the changes made this year. The National Park Service and the Interior Department did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment. The Interior Department said in a statement this summer that the new “panels are full of historical context and highlight the momentous events that took place in the President’s House and the other sites at Independence National Historical Park.” “They acknowledge the evils of slavery, including its injustices and hypocrisies, and, by telling the stories of the nine slaves that Washington kept in the President’s House, remind us of their essential humanity,” the statement said.