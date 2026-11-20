PARIS: French authorities are investigating whether a former Interior Ministry official leaked confidential information about judicial investigations to Marine Le Pen’ s far-right National Rally, adding to the party’s legal troubles ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Hugues Moutouh, a former general secretary in the ministry, is suspected of sharing information about investigations relating to the financing of the National Rally’s 2022 and 2024 election campaigns, according to Le Monde newspaper.

Moutouh now serves as prefect of the Center-Val de Loire region, representing the central government there.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez confirmed Friday that a judicial investigation has been opened, and summoned Moutouh for a meeting.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed to The Associated Press it opened a judicial investigation “into alleged breaches of professional confidentiality, breaches of investigative secrecy, and the handling of information obtained through these offenses.” It said no one has been formally handed preliminary charges at this stage.

It added that investigators conducted searches at the party’s headquarters on Nov. 9.

Le Pen has not commented on the case.

“If the facts are confirmed, they are obviously very serious,” Nuñez told BFM TV.

Less than six months before next year’s election, it’s the latest controversy to hit Le Pen’s party following accusations in September that her running mate, Jordan Bardella, made antisemitic remarks as a young party member.

The 31-year-old Bardella, who Le Pen says will be her prime minister if she wins the presidency in May, vigorously denied authorship of the comments about supposed Jewish banking monopolies and other antisemitic conspiracy theories that investigative website Mediapart attributed to him.

Le Pen will run for the French presidency next year despite being sentenced in July to wear a court-ordered electronic monitor for embezzlement. The decision by the 57-year-old veteran of three presidential races set up a fourth campaign like no other: potentially seeking votes while subject to monitoring and with a judge possibly deciding how, and for how long, the punishment is applied.

Le Pen has appealed the ruling to France’s highest court and she believes she won’t be subjected to monitoring at all.

According to opinion polls, the nationalist Le Pen is the front-runner to replace Emmanuel Macron, ahead of hard-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Other aspirants include two former prime ministers of Macron. Candidates from the moderate left and right, the Green party and conservatives are also running, among others.