AMSTERDAM: Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten plans to discuss the US MATCH Act with President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Miami next month amid concerns about the impact in Europe of proposed export controls on chipmaking equipment to China.



The Netherlands, which is home to the headquarters of ASML , the world’s leading supplier of semiconductor lithography equipment, is lobbying against the bipartisan bill under consideration in Congress.



The bill would force US allies, including the Netherlands and Japan, to adopt tougher export controls toward China or face Washington unilaterally ⁠imposing restrictions on ⁠their chipmaking equipment.



“I will be discussing this myself with the US president during the G20 in Miami, because it is in both our interests to find a sensible way forward,” Jetten told reporters in The Hague. The summit is scheduled for December 14-15.



The Netherlands, which has previously aligned with US-led restrictions on ⁠ASML’s exports, opposes the MATCH Act on sovereignty grounds.



“The whole Nvidia affair of recent weeks has triggered a shift in sentiment in the US Congress” in favor of imposing stricter controls, Jetten said. Nvidia faces congressional scrutiny over potential security breaches involving China.

NETHERLANDS ‘WILL NOT BE TOLD WHAT TO DO’



Dutch diplomacy over the MATCH Act kicked into high gear this week with Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen visiting Beijing on Wednesday. Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma told the Dutch parliament on Thursday that the Netherlands will “not be ⁠told what to ⁠do” by the US, and Europe is considering possible countermeasures if the bill is passed.



Jetten said the Netherlands is working with “the European Commission, the French, the Germans — everyone with a stake in this.”



“This is one of the few technologies for which the Americans and the Chinese depend on Europe,” he said. He added that it is in US interests for ASML, which dominates the market for lithography machines, to retain its strong position.



“If we restrict ASML’s access to that global market too much, we will only spur innovation in China,” he said.