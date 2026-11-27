Tigrayans in western Tigray claim they are being colonized by Amhara militias

Reports include beatings, theft, cultural assimilation, and murder

ADDIS ABABA: In Ethiopia’s western Tigray, controlled by militias from the neighboring Amhara region, Tigrayans told AFP they are being “colonized,” reporting beatings, property theft, forced cultural assimilation, and even murder. Hundreds of thousands of Tigrayans who fled during the devastating 2020-22 Tigray War, which claimed at least 600,000 lives, also fear that they may never be able to return home. The “colonizers” have “looted and killed,” said Western Tigray resident Zewde, referring to Amhara militias. The militias seized control during the Tigray war, when they supported the Ethiopian army against local authorities affiliated with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The fertile land — called “Wolkait” by Amhara nationalists, who view it as part of their ancestral territory — was part of Tigray, under a 1995 constitution written by Tigrayans until current leader Abiy Ahmed rose to power in 2018. Addis Ababa, currently grappling with armed conflicts in several other regions, has not taken a stance on this dispute, fearing the opening of yet another front. “Today, our area is under their control... the settlers took homes and farmlands of displaced people,” Zewde said. “What we want is for the displaced people to return to their homes... We miss them.” Her name, like others interviewed by AFP, has been changed for security reasons. - Beatings, harassment - Amanuel, a resident of the small town of Dansha, declined to give his age or profession out of fear of reprisals but railed against what he said were rising injustices. He blamed an increase in ransom kidnappings on members of the Amhara ethnic group, but said when concerns were raised with local officials, “nothing is done.” “Those arrested for committing crimes are quickly released, which has further increased fear,” he said. He also said that Tigrayans struggle to find work locally, driving many to attempt the dangerous migration route via Libya to try to reach Europe. A high-ranking local official did not respond to AFP’s questions about conditions for Tigrayans. Sisay, a 48-year-old teacher in Humera, the largest town in the disputed area, said Tigrayans were being forced to assimilate. “For the past six years, Tigrinya has not been taught in schools,” he said, with instruction now in the national language of Amharic. He and Zewde both said they were afraid to speak Tigrinya outside their homes. “In the past, people were subjected to beatings and harassment if they spoke Tigrinya or listened to Tigrinya music,” he said. Schools operate entirely in Amharic, he said, and “some children have even forgotten their mother tongue.” It is not a new issue: in 2021, the then US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced “acts of ethnic cleansing” in Western Tigray. In 2023, independent UN experts found the Amhara Special Forces and police had “committed the war crime of ordering the displacement of the civilian population from western Tigray.” It also said the displacement had been committed with the involvement of members of Amhara insurgent group Fano, which was formerly allied to the government. In April, Human Rights Watch reported local authorities and security forces were “arbitrarily detaining ethnic Tigrayans and severely restricting their movements, employment, and access to services.” - ‘We fled’ - Many of the displaced now live in camps in Mekelle, the regional capital. “We fled with only the clothes we were wearing... We walked for weeks to reach here,” said Gezach, originally from Tsegede. She spoke to AFP from underneath a plastic tarp tent, which has sheltered her children and grandchildren for six years. “Many people died on the way, and some women gave birth during the journey,” the 57-year-old said. The “armed groups” must leave, Gezach said, still hopeful they might return to their farmland — even if she was unsure who now controlled her family’s farm. Her optimism was not shared. Sisay, the teacher, said the current administration has shown “little interest in allowing displaced people to return.” In October, Addis Ababa ousted the TPLF after the party rebelled against Abiy, only to be driven out of Mekelle and retreat to the hills. The government has since installed an interim administration, tasked with holding elections within six months — although officials have so far avoided the Western Tigray issue.