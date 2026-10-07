AI is a key driver of global economic growth

The AI boom risks leaving some nations behind, increasing inequality

Singapore: The global AI boom is fast becoming the key driver of economies around the world but the boom is risking wider global inequality by leaving some nations behind, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned on Wednesday. She also lamented a lack of “decisive action” in heavily indebted advanced nations and called for “very tough policy choices” to restore the health of their public finances.