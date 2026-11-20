PARIS: A cargo ship flying the Maltese flag ran aground off the coast of the Landes region in southwestern France amid strong winds early on Friday, leading to the evacuation of 19 crew members by helicopter, local authorities said.



Three ⁠crew members stayed ⁠on board the MIRO G to help secure the ship, the Landes Prefecture said in a statement, adding it was ⁠considering the possibility of towing the cargo ship.



A formal notice was issued to the shipowner of the MIRO G to “take all necessary measures to eliminate any immediate and future danger and, in the event of ⁠pollution, ⁠to minimize the environmental impact,” the statement added.



The MIRO G had been due to load 30,000 metric tons of wheat for Libya at the port of Rouen, according to LSEG data.