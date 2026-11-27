TEXAS, USA: Former world boxing champion Jorge Linares has been released by US immigration authorities pending proceedings for his removal from the country, the government said. The 41-year-old Venezuelan, a three-division world champion, was detained on November 15 in El Paso, Texas for overstaying his visa, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in an email late Thursday. It said Linares had entered the United States in October 2023 on a temporary permit. “But in defiance of our nation’s laws, he overstayed his welcome,” the statement said. Linares was released Wednesday by an immigration judge and is wearing a GPS tracking device pending the outcome of his removal proceedings, ICE said. “Our friend and former WBA world champion Jorge Linares is back with his family,” World Boxing Association president Gilberto Mendoza posted on X. At the time of his arrest Linares’s lawyers said he was “authorized to be in the United States and he has cooperated fully with immigration authorities.” Linares, who is widely regarded as one of the most skilled fighters of his generation, won world titles at featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight during a 21-year career. Nicknamed “The Golden Boy,” he won his first world title in 2007. He retired in 2023 following defeat to Britain’s Jack Catterall in Liverpool, finishing his career with a record of 47 wins, 29 by knockout, and nine defeats.

Originally published by Arab News