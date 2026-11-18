TOKYO: Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu is among seven players who have left the squad ahead of Saturday’s Nations Championship test against Japan, while flanker Jack Dempsey faces surgery on a foot injury.

Scott Cummings, Ben White, Alex Craig and Fergus Burke are all injured and prop Ollie Blyth-Lafferty has been ⁠released back to ⁠his club.

Tuipulotu was a late withdrawal from the 15-12 victory over Australia on Sunday after aggravating a knee problem.

Cummings landed awkwardly from ⁠a lineout against Australia and limped off, while scrumhalf White started the test at Murrayfield with his left leg heavily strapped and went off early in the second half.

Veteran lock Grant Gilchrist, his Edinburgh teammate Magnus Bradbury and Leicester Tigers lock Cam ⁠Henderson ⁠have been added to the squad, along with scrumhalf Ali Price, who last played for Scotland two years ago.

Saturday’s test will determine where the Scots finish the Northern Hemisphere table and who they play on Nations Championship finals weekend from November 27-29.

Originally published by Arab News