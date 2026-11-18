CAIRO: Behind the bright lights of professional mixed martial arts are stories rarely seen by fans, from years of painful injuries and missed family moments to the uncertainty of whether another fight will ever come. For a group of Egyptian fighters preparing for Rebel Battle League’s inaugural event on Dec. 11 at Cairo International Stadium, those struggles are part of a much bigger story, one that the newly established promotion hopes will help shape the future of MMA in Egypt. Ahmed Nassrat, president of Rebel Battle League, believes the country has the talent and determination to establish itself on the international stage, with the promotion aiming to provide Egyptian athletes with opportunities to compete against fighters from around the world. “The land of the Pharaohs has always been a cradle of strength and courage, and today it is ready to fight. Our vision at Rebel Battle League is to build an Egyptian promotion that competes on the global stage, giving our fighters the platform they deserve to face the best in the world in front of their own fans. GENESIS is not just a beginning. It is a declaration that Egypt is here, and here to stay, in the world of mixed martial arts,” Nassrat told Arab News exclusively. Among the fighters hoping to benefit from that vision is 26-year-old Abdelrahman Mohamed, a full-time fighter and coach who began training in sanda and wrestling at the age of five. “I’ve broken my arm five times, and after the third, fourth and fifth fractures, I was told I shouldn’t fight again. There was a moment when I lost hope and thought about quitting, but I love this sport too much to walk away,” Mohamed said. His commitment has come at a personal cost, with demanding training schedules leaving little time for family and friends, who have long worried about the risks of his chosen career. Despite their concerns, Mohamed remains determined to fulfill a promise he made to his family: To become a world champion and achieve financial success through the sport he loves. His next challenge comes at RBL 01: GENESIS, where he will face fellow Egyptian Khaled Salah in a 75 kg catchweight contest. Known as “Diesel,” Salah has endured a difficult journey of his own. A serious back injury involving three spinal discs kept him out of competition during 2019 and 2020, leaving him questioning whether he would ever return. At one point, he considered retirement before his coach, Mohamed Gharib, encouraged him to seek treatment and continue pursuing his career. Following rehabilitation, Salah returned to fighting with a different outlook, replacing the impatience of his earlier years with a more measured approach to competition. “That experience changed me. I became calmer, more focused and more determined. Today, I know exactly what I want to achieve, and my family, my wife and my team are the reason I keep going,” Salah said. For Belal Gamal, another fighter on the card, the journey has been shaped not only by injury, but also by the memory of someone who believed in him from the beginning. Born in Shubra El-Kheima, Gamal suffered a serious back injury early in his career that forced him to take a break from training. His recovery was supported by his coach, Khaled, whom he considers an older brother, while the memory of his late mother remains a source of motivation. “My mother, may she rest in peace, was my biggest supporter. She always encouraged me to keep going because she knew how much I loved the sport,” Gamal said. Her encouragement continues to influence his approach as he prepares to face fellow Egyptian Abdelrahman Kandoza in a bantamweight contest, determined to give his best regardless of the opponent standing across from him. These personal journeys will form part of a wider fight card featuring Egyptian and international talent, including Mohamed Shaaban against Morocco’s Youness Mandour at welterweight and Wahba Nabil against Tunisia’s Nidhal Hmida at middleweight. Another all-Egyptian encounter will see Ibrahim Al-Sayad face Flobater Abu El-Dahab at bantamweight. Organized by Rebelco Sports Investment under the patronage of Egypt’s Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Egyptian Kickboxing Federation, RBL 01: GENESIS will be held at Hall 2 of Cairo International Stadium.

Originally published by Arab News