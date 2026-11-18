RIYADH: ESL FACEIT Group, in partnership with Qiddiya, has concluded the Street Fighter 6 CPT World Warrior 2026 Middle East Regional Final, with Amjad “AngryBird” Al-Shalabi crowned Middle East champion and securing his place at Capcom Cup 13, which takes place in Tokyo next year. The regional final marked the culmination of a competitive journey spanning approximately six months. Five online qualifiers gave Street Fighter 6 players from across the region the opportunity to earn points and advance toward the concluding event. Eight of the region’s leading qualifiers competed in the final, where Al-Shalabi claimed the title and the right to represent the Middle East on the global stage. The final was delivered through a full Arabic and English-language broadcast, enabling regional and international audiences to follow the competition while further connecting the Middle East’s fighting game community with the global Capcom Pro Tour ecosystem. Al-Shalabi will now compete at Capcom Cup 13, the Street Fighter 6 World Championship, taking place at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, from March 10 to 14, 2027. The world’s leading qualified players will compete for the championship title and a $1 million grand prize for the winner. Franck Guignery, SVP Middle East at ESL FACEIT Group, said: “We are proud of what EFG and Qiddiya have achieved through this tournament, creating a clear competitive pathway for regional players to progress from online qualifiers to one of the biggest stages in global Street Fighter. The success of this journey, from five qualifiers to the regional final and a full Arabic and English broadcast, shows what long-term partnerships can deliver when players and communities are placed at their centre. We congratulate Amjad Al-Shalabi on a well-earned title and look forward to seeing him represent the Middle East at Capcom Cup 13 in Tokyo.”

Originally published by Arab News