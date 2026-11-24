THAILAND: The Saudi national beach soccer team defeated Uzbekistan 7-3 on Monday evening at Memory Beach Arena in Thailand in the third and final match of the group stage at the 2026 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup. The tournament serves as a qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup. Saudi Arabia advanced to the quarterfinals after finishing second in Group C, after securing victories over the UAE and Uzbekistan, and suffering a single defeat against Oman. The Saudi team will face Iran on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Originally published by Arab News