ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for greater religious tolerance, mutual understanding and interfaith harmony, saying the birth anniversary of Sikhism’s founder Baba Guru Nanak underscored the need to renew the shared commitment to respect and social tolerance among religious communities.

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims arrived in Pakistan to attend three-day celebrations of 557th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji on Nov. 22-24. The main ceremony took place at Gurdwara Janamasthan in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, on Tuesday.

In his message, Sharif described Baba Guru Nanak as an extraordinary personality, whose profound message of interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence continues to resonate deeply, affirming the universal principles of human dignity and brotherhood.

“The birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak also reminds us of the importance of renewing our shared commitment to religious respect and social tolerance,” he said.

“Transcending our differences, fostering mutual understanding and promoting tolerance among diverse communities are essential to the harmony and cohesion of our societies.”

Sharif’s remarks come as religious minorities in Pakistan continue to raise concerns about discrimination and unequal treatment, with a report this year by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan warning of escalating hate speech and attacks on minority communities.

The prime minister said the values of equality, justice and compassion lie at the very heart of Islamic teachings and his country takes immense pride in being home to some of the holiest sites of Sikhism, including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

“The Government of Pakistan is undertaking every possible measure to preserve, protect and maintain the sacred sites of Sikhism,” he said, adding that his country was making concerted efforts to facilitate pilgrims in performing their religious rites and observances with ease and comfort.