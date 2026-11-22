DUBAI: MI Emirates avenged their Season 4 final defeat with an emphatic 52-run victory over defending champions Desert Vipers in the opening DP World ILT20 Season 5 match at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. Kusal Perera’s 58 and a 94-run opening stand with Muhammad Waseem (41 off 30) set up a total of 174/8, before Chris Jordan (4/19) and Zahoor Khan (3/13) bowled out the Vipers for 122. In a replay of last year’s final, Perera and Waseem gave MI Emirates a flying start, while the Vipers’ chase never recovered from the loss of Fakhar Zaman early on. Joe Clarke’s 35 off 28 balls, with five fours, was the Vipers’ best effort, but they lost four wickets for 17 runs in a middle-overs collapse that decided the contest. MI Emirates’ opening duo put their side on the front foot as they raced to 33/0 in the third over where they took 17 off David Payne. The Vipers pulled things back in the second half of the powerplay, which ended with MI Emirates on 54/0. Naseem Shah then broke the 94-run opening stand in the 10th over, with Waseem edging to keeper Andries Gous. Perera reached his fifty in 34 balls with a four off Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the 12th over, before falling in the 14th after skying it off Payne to Gous. Khuzaima Tanveer removed Sherfane Rutherford (5 off 3) in the 15th over, thanks to a brilliant catch by Tom Curran. Nicholas Pooran (32 off 19) miscued Mujeeb the next over and was caught by Payne. Skipper Shadab Khan got Sanjay Krishnamurthi (2 off 4), who holed out to Nangeyalia Kharoti in the 17th over to make it 152/5. Tanveer took a return catch to dismiss Romario Shepherd (3 off 5) in the 19th, Sand Naseem removed Kieron Pollard (15 off 15) in the final over as MI Emirates finished on 174/8. Chasing 175, the Desert Vipers lost Fakhar Zaman (12 off 15) in the fifth over, caught by Gudakesh Motie off Zahoor Khan. MI Emirates’ tight bowling kept the Vipers to 43/1 at the end of the powerplay. Clarke carried most of the batting, but the dangerous opener was dismissed off Motie’s bowling in the 11th over. Zahoor claimed his second wicket in the 12th, removing Gous (15 off 22). Rashid Khan then got his first wicket of the night in the 14th over, when skipper Shadab (6 off 4) was caught to make it 92/4. That began a collapse as Nangeyalia Kharoti (1 off 2) was caught off Jordan, and Shimron Hetmyer (21 off 15) followed. Tanveer (1 off 2) was caught off Jordan too, ensuring that three wickets fell in one over. Motie then got Curran (3 off 4), caught acrobatically by Kieron Pollard, leaving the Vipers on 109/8 in the 17th over. Jordan claimed his fourth wicket by dismissing Vriitya Aravind (21 off 11), and Zahoor bagged his third by removing Naseem (2 off 9) to seal the win as the Vipers were bundled out for 122. Player of the Match Kusal Perera said: “The plan was simple: make the most of the powerplay. I got a bit lucky off the first ball, and after that I backed my strengths whenever the ball was in my areas. I’ve been working on this for the last two to three years. The pressure is high in leagues, but we try to express ourselves, and the management encourages us to play that way.” Desert Vipers skipper Shadab Khan said: “We were too loose in the first 10 overs and gave away too many runs, but we recovered well as a group. Our bowling was better in the second half, and the pitch seemed to hold up a lot in the second innings. We all know how good Naseem is, and he has been showing that quality all year.” Brief scores: MI Emirates 174/8 in 20 overs (Kusal Perera 58, Muhammad Waseem 41, Nicholas Pooran 32, Naseem Shah 2 for 24, Khuzaima Tanveer 2 for 40) Desert Vipers 122 in 19.1 overs (Joe Clarke 35, Shimron Hetmyer 21, Vriitya Aravind 21, Chris Jordan 4 for 19, Zahoor Khan 3 for 13) Player of the Match: Kusal Perera

Originally published by Arab News