ALKHOBAR: Last year, 40,000 fans queued online for 1,300 tickets at the Kings Cup MENA. The question hanging over the sequel — that being the Kings League MENA’s first full split — was whether that was a novelty or the start of something. Split 1 gave a first answer. It concluded at the end of October with more than 100 million viewers, according to league figures, tripling the Kings Cup MENA 2025 audience, with an average of 4.1 million tuning in to each matchday. “This season represented a major step forward for Kings League MENA,” managing director Wael Al-Fayez told Arab News. The clubs are led by creators and streamers, but traditional footballers also joined the fray this split, with Al-Shabab’s Yannick Carrasco teaming up with runners-up Ultra Chmicha as vice president, while Saudi national team star Khalid Al-Ghannam combined with quarterfinalists DR7 as co-president. Jordanian sides 3BS and Redzone were joined by 2023 AFC Asian Cup runners-up Yazan Al-Naimat and Ali Olwan, respectively. “Traditional football stars have always been an important part of the Kings League ecosystem,” Al-Fayez said. The league also benefits from a host of global stars, with Neymar, Kaka, Sergio Aguero and Bastian Schweinsteiger involved in different roles. “Their participation shows that the two formats are complementary. Kings League gives established football figures a different way to engage with fans, while introducing our digital-native audience to players they may already know from the traditional game,” he added. The inclusion of traditional footballers is important for the Kings League, which Al-Fayez likened to a sports entertainment tech startup rather than a traditional league, because it helps the league stand out as an entertainment provider in a sport whose format has largely stayed the same for generations. Al-Fayez compared the league with the Saudi Pro League, where he previously served as chief commercial officer. “The biggest difference is the stage of development and the operating model. The Saudi Pro League is a mature, established competition with decades of history, while Kings League MENA is a young, digitally native property that is still building awareness, team identities and traditions.” The Kings League is, indeed, different. It does not branch out from established clubs but builds its popularity on creators already intertwined with the beautiful game. This, according to Al-Fayez, is where the league does not differ entirely from the Saudi Pro League. “The biggest similarity is the passion football generates during the Final Four. We saw supporters representing teams and communities from across the region with banners, songs and genuine emotion. For a competition only in a second regional edition, the level of attachment was really remarkable,” Al-Fayez said. Kings League MENA also reached a number of new milestones across Split 1 that expand its potential over the long run. Al-Fayez said the competition grew from eight to 10 teams and delivered 51 matches across 11 matchdays, its largest regional event so far. The league has expanded commercially, partnering with Activision’s “Call of Duty,” Red Bull and Vox Cinemas, along with existing partners Adidas and Badael. Qualitative factors such as the stronger team identities and fan communities that emerged around the presidents were also highlighted as milestones: “This is essential if we want to build lasting loyalty rather than simply generating short-term attention,” Al-Fayez said. That community was on show inside Cool Arena in Riyadh at almost every instant. At a Kings League match, there were few, if any, moments for a lull. Each set of 60 seconds told its own story, and behind each of those stories were stakes. Shot clocks discouraged keeping possession for the sake of keeping possession, and the minute-by-minute scale-up of players at the start of each half meant teams did not just have to adapt to a scoreline, but to challenges of varying difficulty. That came on top of external, time-sensitive influences such as double goals and the President’s Penalty. It meant fans, who had already arrived brimming with energy to support their favorites, were just as switched on as the game was. From creative chants to displays of sportsmanship, fan communities were central to the atmosphere. But it is exactly that transition into lasting loyalty that presents a fork in the road. “There are also clear areas where we can improve,” Al-Fayez said. “We need to make the arena an even stronger night-out experience for fans and families. That means looking at entertainment outside the matches, merchandising, hospitality and the overall fan experience.” While Kings League MENA has proven to be popular among football fans in the region, translating the experience for families from a one-off event to regular viewing is the biggest challenge. Al-Fayez, whose appointment was announced in early September, just over a fortnight before the league phase began, said he joined shortly before the competition and had to move quickly. “We’re also continuing to build our regional team and operating capabilities. With more preparation time, stronger local capacity and lessons from this split, I’m confident that the next competition can be delivered at an even higher level,” he said. The league also wants to deepen its link with the traditional game. “We want to continue developing that connection and involving more football stars in different roles in future competitions,” Al-Fayez said. The first full split showed that Kings League MENA can draw an audience at scale. The next will test whether it can keep one.

Originally published by Arab News