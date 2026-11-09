ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's foreign office on Monday condemned an attempted attack by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels that targeted a building of Saudi oil giant Aramco in Riyadh last week, demanding the group immediately cease all attacks against Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said on Sunday that the administrative building of Aramco in Riyadh was targeted in an attempted attack. It said the attack resulted in a falling shrapnel that caused minor damage to the building, with no injuries or deaths reported.

While the statement did not blame the Houthis for the attack, the Yemen-based group has intensified attacks on Saudi oil, energy and aviation facilities in the Kingdom in recent weeks. The US-Iran war has heightened tensions in the region, with renewed fighting between the Houthis and the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the attempted attack by the Houthis on a Saudi Aramco administrative building in Riyadh," the Pakistani foreign office said in a statement. "Fortunately no casualties were reported."

The foreign office said targeting civilian facilities demonstrates a "reckless disregard for human life and regional security," adding that Islamabad demands the Houthis immediately and unconditionally cease all attacks against Saudi Arabia.

The foreign office said Pakistan stands with the Saudi leadership and people, and reaffirms its full support for all measures necessary to safeguard its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The security of Saudi Arabia is of paramount importance to Pakistan," the foreign office said. "Our commitment to the safety and well-being of our Saudi brothers and sisters remains steadfast."

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a bilateral defense pact in September 2025 and in August, signed a trilateral pact that also involves Turkiye.

The Makkah Joint Defense Agreement (MJDA) as it is known, stipulates that an attack against any of the three nations will be treated as an attack against them all.