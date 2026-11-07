NEWCASTLE, Australia: New Zealand saw off a gutsy Tonga 34-10 in an absorbing clash on Saturday to power into the Rugby League World Cup final for the first time since 2013. Briton Nikora, Dane Gagai, Casey McLean, Jahrome Hughes, Xavier Willison and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad all crossed in a bruising battle at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, north of Sydney. The Kiwis were 10-6 down but went to the break with a narrow 12-10 lead before seizing control in a dominant second half. It set up a decider on November 15 in Brisbane against either powerhouse defending champions Australia or Samoa, who play in Sydney on Sunday. New Zealand, the 2008 champions, last made the final in 2013 when they lost heavily to Australia, who won the next two World Cups. “Pretty surreal, but we’ve worked our backsides off to get here. It hasn’t been an easy road,” said New Zealand captain James Fisher-Harris. “We’re just not going to take it for granted, we’ll celebrate this win and then we’ll get back to it next week.” They went into the game without winger Ronaldo Mulitalo, who is serving a one-match suspension, but Kalyn Ponga was named in the starting side in a massive boost. It was a miraculous comeback for the star fullback just three weeks after breaking his left forearm in their World Cup opener against Australia. He was involved from the start, supplying the pass for Nikora to cross from close range for a converted try after just four minutes. “I was always determined to come back,” said Ponga. “I’ve played in some big games, obviously, and it’s a different feeling when you run out and represent your people and your country.” The match was played at a furious pace, with both sides having opportunities, but it took another 18 minutes before Tonga split the defense to hit back with a sensational converted try. It started with a weaving run deep inside his own half by Jojo Fifita, who then finished the move after a series of superb passes. Fifita was the hero again just before the break, finishing a sweeping move with a try in the corner to give them a 10-6 lead. But it was a short-lived advantage, with Gagai getting his hands on a loose ball over the try line after Tonga’s Lehi Hopoate failed to deal with a grubber kick and Jamayne Isaako’s conversion then gave the Kiwis the momentum at half-time. A frantic second half saw countless chances as the game opened up, and it was New Zealand who finally capitalized. McLean spotted a gap and blasted through for his 18th Test try before Hughes crashed over as the game began to slip from Tonga’s grasp, with Willison and Nicoll-Klokstad adding two more as the clock ticked down. In a preceeding game at the same stadium, New Zealand hammered Samoa 30-0 to claim their place in the final of the Women’s World Cup, which is being played concurrently. They will face either title holders Australia or Fiji in the decider next weekend.

Originally published by Arab News